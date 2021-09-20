Mandaviya visits AIIMS, discusses health infra nationwide

The Minister was on a visit to the Delhi AIIMS where he held discussions with Six AIIMS across the country.

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday held a meeting with six All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospitals for better coordination among them so that the government could provide best healthcare facilities to the public across the nation.

Mandaviya also visited the vaccination centre at AIIMS and held a review meeting with other AIIMS hospitals. He reviewed the research works going on in these hospitals to help provide better health care facilities.

The minister also discussed the modern infrastructure works going on in different wings of these 6 hospitals across the nation. He tweeted, "I held today a review meeting of 6 AIIMS of the country from AIIMS New Delhi. There was discussion about the construction work of modern infrastructure and research in these hospitals and also talked with departments specialists of many diseases."

In the same tweet he added, "I call upon all AIIMS in the country to coordinate with each other so that we can provide best healthcare to the public."

BJP national president J.P. Nadda also visited the vaccination centre at AIIMS along with the Union Health Minister on Monday morning. The BJP president said, "Everyone has contributed to the vaccination program that has proven to be the fastest & largest drive in the world. A large number of vaccinations have been done within a small span of time. On 17th, we broke a record & over 2.5 cr people got vaccinated that day".

--IANS

avr/skp/