Mandaviya visits Manmohan Singh at AIIMS

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday morning visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to meet and enquire about the health condition of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh was admitted to the AIIMS Cardio centre on Wednesday evening after he complained of fever and weakness. The source said that the health minister stayed with Manmohan Singh for some time and enquired about his health in detail.