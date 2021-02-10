Mandu, Khajuraho festivals to be held this month

According to official information, the Mandu festival would be held in Mandu from February 13-14 and the Khajuraho Dance Festival 2021 from February 20 to 26 in the world famous temple town of Khajuraho, as both these festivals would be organised by the Madhya Pradesh government and the state Tourism Board.

Bhopal, Feb 10 (IANS) Cultural activities are on a steady rise in Madhya Pradesh as the coronavirus crisis slowly subsides with the upcoming Mandu and Khajuraho dance festivals being organised this month.

State Tourism, Culture and Spiritual Minister Usha Thakur said during the challenging times of Covid-19, the state tourism department has showcased all the folk traditions, customs and festivals among the people so that the people of Madhya Pradesh in these difficult times of Covid-19 emerge out of its horrid memories and problems. The minister has invited all the tourists to be part of these festivals.

Shivshekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, state Department of Culture and Tourism said during the festival in the ancient city of Mandu, many interesting aspects of the historic city would be displayed. 'Kabir Cafe' and independent music bands as well as local artistes would also give artistic performances during the festival.

Khajuraho Dance Festival 2021 is being organised from February 20 to 26 by the state's Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet & Kala Academy in Bhopal. In this event focusing on Indian classical dance styles, eminent artistes from the country and the world would enthrall audiences with their dance performances.

Continuous efforts are on to develop the state as a centre of 'Wellness and Mindful Tourism' with yoga, meditation and naturopathy etc. Short-term tour plans have been made to attract tourists from neighbouring states on the concept of 'Aas Paas tourism'.

