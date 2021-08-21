Mangalore: One arrested for smuggling gold concealed in hairbands from Dubai

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 21 (ANI): One man was arrested on Saturday from the Mangalore International Airport for smuggling gold worth approximately Rs 5,58,900 from Dubai.



The gold, in form of wires, was concealed inside beads of ladies' hairbands and weighed 115 grams, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) informed.

The arrested accused hailed from Murdeshwar and had arrived from Dubai when he was arrested.

The gold has been seized and a case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

