Mangaluru: Locals forced to abandon houses after dumping yard collapses

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): After incessant rains, waste materials from Pachanady dumping yard here has spilled on to agricultural land near the residential areas forcing locals to abandon their homes due to foul smell and the fear of contracting communicable diseases.

"We are vacating our houses as it has become impossible to live here. We were having a lot of problems. There is no food or drinking water. We cannot even sleep due to the foul smell. Mosquitoes have been swarming the area," Karunakar, one of the villagers told ANI.Over 30 residents have vacated their homes fearing a spread of communicable disease."Don't we have the right to live here or breathe fresh air? People are suffering because of this dumping yard. There are schools, collage and other institutes with around 3,000 students. Locals are also forced to live like animals," said Sagaya Selvi, principal of a school nearby.Reportedly, the villages have been suffering from the same problem for a long time."However, after days of heavy rains in the region, waterlogged under the dump and eventually pushed the waste closer to the village," Selvi said.According to locals, they have repeatedly appealed to the authorities and government to resolve the issue but so far, nothing has been done in this regard. (ANI)