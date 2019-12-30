Mangaluru: Notices served for posting inflammatory messages on social media for inciting communal hatred

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Mangaluru city police have served notices to few persons for posting inflammatory messages on social media that incited communal hatred.

"A case is registered against you wherein you have posted an inflammatory post on social media. The said post is inciting tension which may result /resulting in the breach of public peace and order, promoting enmity between groups on religious lines. The said case is under investigation," read one of the notices.



The Cyber Crime police have even summoned the accused persons to appear before it on January 2.

"Action against miscreants spreading communal hatred on social media underway in a major way. A dedicated team of cyber experts is keeping a hawk's eye on anyone fomenting communal disharmony anywhere on the internet," tweeted Mangaluru Police Commissioner, PS Harsha.

Further, an investigation is underway


