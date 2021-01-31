Mangaluru: 3 ASIs transferred for sharing table with betting accused

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI): Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Shashikumar has transferred three Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) and five head constables of the City Crime Branch (CCB) for sharing a table with the cricket betting accused.



"It is very disappointing to see such conduct by our staff. As it would jeopardize all our efforts to improve public perception and police image," Shashikumar said.

The Police Commissioner further said that the transfer has been made on the grounds of sharing a table with an accused of betting case and that too when on duty.

He further added: "It can't be established that whether staff also consumed alcohol or not."

However, the Police Commissioner said that some of the staff did not know complete details about the betting accused.

"Despite some explanations given by our officers and staff, this decision was taken as I found it is appropriate and proportionate," he said. (ANI)

