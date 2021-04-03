Mangaluru: Four arrested for attack on interfaith couple travelling in a bus

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Four people have been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on an interfaith couple travelling by bus from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, Mangaluru Police on Saturday.



Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner said that the arrests took place in the case related to an attack done by a group of people near Pumpwell.

The four arrested have been identified as Balachandra (28), Dhanush Bhandary (25), Jayaprashanth (27) and Anil Kumar (38).

As per reports, a 24-year-old man was assaulted on Thursday night while travelling with a woman belonging to a different caste. It is reported that the attackers also stabbed him with a sharp weapon.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

