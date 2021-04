Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Two persons were arrested in Mangaluru for dropping objectionable items in the offering box of a temple, police said on Thursday.



"One of the accused who was involved in the act died a few months after the incident. Fearing the same, two accused confessed the act and were arrested. A probe is on," said N Shashi Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru. (ANI)