Mangaluru's private nursing college sealed after 40 students test COVID positive

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4 (ANI): A private nursing college in Ullal, Mangaluru of Dakshina Kannada district was sealed after 40 of its students tested positive for COVID-19. The students had arrived from Kerala.



Ullal city municipality officials have ordered to seal the college and hospital.

According to, Ullal City municipality commissioner, the district health officer, nodal officer and Ullal city municipality commissioner visited the spot and declared it as a containment zone. Further details are awaited.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,943, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

