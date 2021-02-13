Mangolpuri stabbing: AAP slams Delhi Police, BJP

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Days after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Mangolpuri area in Delhi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday attacked the Delhi Police, alleging it had failed to control law and order in the national capital.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, addressing a press conference at the party office said, "Mangolpuri murder is shocking for all people in Delhi. We have noticed that Delhi Police and Union Home Ministry have failed to ensure the safety of people in Delhi. Now, even Hindus are not safe under BJP government."

He continued, "Ever since the BJP came to power, people of a particular community (Muslims) were already worried and now BJP has started creating fear among the people of Sikh community among those who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws."

Bhardwaj who is an MLA from Greater Kailash further stated that AAP-led Delhi government will provide legal aid to the family.

"AAP Government will provide best legal support to deceased family and financial help to be provided after official inquiry is done in the case," he said.

Rinku Sharma, a resident of Mangolpuri was reportedly stabbed to death in front of his family on Wednesday.

