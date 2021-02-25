Mangu Singh flags off e-Rickshaw facility from Jamia Millia Metro Station

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh on Thursday flagged off a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws called ETO from the Jamia Millia Metro Station on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro network.

From now on e-rickshaws would daily ply from 6 AM to 11 PM and provide connectivity to localities like Batla House, Gaffar Manzil, Okhla Vihar, Zakir Nagar, Hazi Colony and Noor Nagar. For ensuring seamless service, a charging station has also been setup for these electric vehicles. These 25 e-rickshaws would be increased to 50 in the next few days which would cover Sukhdev Vihar station and Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro stations.