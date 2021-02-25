Mangu Singh flags off e-Rickshaw facility from Jamia Millia Metro Station

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh on Thursday flagged off a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws called ETO from the Jamia Millia Metro Station on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro network.
From now on e-rickshaws would daily ply from 6 AM to 11 PM and provide connectivity to localities like Batla House, Gaffar Manzil, Okhla Vihar, Zakir Nagar, Hazi Colony and Noor Nagar. For ensuring seamless service, a charging station has also been setup for these electric vehicles. These 25 e-rickshaws would be increased to 50 in the next few days which would cover Sukhdev Vihar station and Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro stations.
These e-rickshaws are GPS enabled and have a covered cabin and full front windscreen for providing last mile connectivity within the area of 3-4 Kilometres around the Metro stations. The base price for travelling by these electric vehicles would be Rs 10 for first 2 Kms and Rs 5 for subsequent kilometers. Commuters would also have an option of booking vehicles through an ETO app if they wish to pay through digital mode.
DMRC has partnered with a consortium of ETO Private Limited and M/s GEM Vehicles Pvt Limited to run these services from the three stations under their brand name ETO. It would also introduce e-rickshaw services from 15 more Metro stations by the end of next month.
--IANS
awd/ash