Manila Mayor announces bid for 2022 Prez polls

"I now humbly ask you, my countrymen, please accept my application to become the president of the Philippines," Domagoso, 46, said during a political rally on Wednesday.

Manila, Sep 23 (IANS) Manila city Mayor Francisco Domagoso has formally announced his bid to contest in the 2022 Philippines presidential elections.

"I may not give you a perfect government, but together we can make it better," the popular young politician vowed.

Domagoso, better known by his celebrity nickname Isko Moreno, is the third politician to declare the candidacy for the May 2022 presidential election, reports Xinhua news agency.

Boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao and incumbent senator Panfilo Lacson have also announced their plans to run for the top public position.

Domagoso's camp has announced that the actor-turned mayor would bid with his vice presidential running mate, Willie Ong, a Chinese Filipino doctor who provides online medical advice to the poor people, with more than 16 million followers on Facebook.

Domagoso was elected Mayor of the capital city in 2019.

His political career began in 1998, when he was elected Manila Councillor at age 23.

After serving three terms as councillor, he was elected Vice Mayor in 2007.

After assuming office, Domagoso has been praised for his risky efforts to clean up and decongesting city streets.

Candidates for the 2022 elections will officially file their certificate of candidacy in October.

The elections will be held on May 9, 2022.

The President and Vice President are elected separately.

