Manila to ease lockdown rules from Saturday

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the inter-agency task force has approved some establishments and activities to operate at a maximum of 30 per cent indoor venue capacity and 50 per cent outdoor venue capacity, reports Xinhua news agency.

Manila, Oct 14 (IANS) The Philippine government will start easing lockdown restrictions in Manila starting from Saturday onwards, allowing more public establishments in the capital city to operate at limited capacities.

The task force allowed these establishments and activities "provided that all workers or employees are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and the establishments strictly maintain minimum public health standards".

Those allowed include venues for meetings, conferences, and exhibitions; social events venues for weddings, birthdays, and family reunions; tourist attractions such as museums, parks, libraries, public gardens, and "scenic viewpoints".

Limited face-to-face or in-person classes for higher education and technical-vocational education and training are also allowed, as well as in-person religious gatherings such as wakes and funerals.

Residents of Metro Manila, home to over 13 million people, are allowed to travel, "subject to reasonable restrictions based on age and comorbidities".

"Individual outdoor exercises shall also be allowed for all ages regardless of comorbidities or vaccination status," added the guidelines.

The Philippines has registered a total of 2,690,455 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 7,181 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, the lowest caseload since August 3.

The death toll has increased to 40,069 with new 173 fatalities in the same duration.

--IANS

ksk/