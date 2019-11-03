  1. Sify.com
  4. Manipur: 6 kg opium seized, one arrested

Last Updated: Sun, Nov 03, 2019 17:57 hrs

Manipur police arrested a person and 6 kg of opium was seized from his possession. Photo/ANI

Tronglaobi (Manipur) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Manipur Police arrested a person from Toronglaobi Maning Leikai village of the state and seized six kg of opium from his possession.
The police made the arrest on November 2.


"On November 2 around 12 pm, the police detected 6 Kgs of opium from a person, a resident of Molphei Tampak Village. After some formalities, the person was arrested on the spot and the opium was seized from his possession," read an official statement.
A case has been registered at Moirang police station. (ANI)

