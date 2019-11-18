Manipur: Assam Rifles apprehends man, recovers drugs worth Rs 3 cr from possession

Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Troops of Assam Rifles have apprehended one person near a check-post in Tengnoupal District in Manipur and recovered contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crores from his possession.



According to the Eastern Command, the incident took place on November 16.

The apprehended man, along with the recovered materials, have been handed over to the police.

"Troops of Assam Rifles in an operation recovered contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crores from an individual in Tengnoupal, Manipur on 16 November. The apprehended individual and the recoveries have been handed over to the police for further investigation," Eastern Command tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

