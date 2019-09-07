Manipur: Assam Rifles arrests a woman overground worker of PREPAK-PRO

Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Assam Rifles has arrested a woman overground worker (OGW) of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-PRO), Eastern Command of the Indian Army said on Saturday.

"Assam Rifles apprehended a lady, OGW of PREPAK (PRO) cadre from Moreh in Manipur on September 5. The apprehended cadre have been handed over to the police for further investigations," the tweet by the official handle of the Eastern Command on Saturday read.



Further details are awaited. (ANI)

