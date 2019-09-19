Manipur: Drug peddler arrested, 8 lakh World is Yours (W/Y) tablets and 3 Kg Heroin powder recovered

Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In a joint operation, Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and 18 Assam Rifles on Wednesday arrested a person from Bongyang village here and recovered huge cache of contraband including 8 lakh World is Yours (W/Y) tablets and 3 Kg Heroin powder.



The accused has been identified as Khaikholun Mate (34), who disclosed that he had dumped the drugs items in a storeroom near Lamkhang Khunou.

"Acting on specific information a combined team of NAB and 18 AR conducted search and arrested one person and recovered 8 lakh World is Yours (W/Y) tablets, 3 Kg Heroin powder, and a vehicle Bolero from his possession," said W Basu Singh, SP, NAB.

A case under relevant sections of law and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act has been registered.

The accused has been sent to police custody for 8 days till September 25 by the Special Court here. (ANI)

