Manipur: Isaac all set to be youngest to appear in Class X board exams at 12

Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy from Manipur's Churachandpur district is all set to become the youngest student to appear in Class X board examinations scheduled to take place in February next year.

Isaac Paulallungmuan Vaiphei, who belongs to Kangvai village, is the eldest son out of six siblings of parents Genkholien Vaiphei and Nemngaijin Vaiphei.

The administrative board of the Board of Secondary Education (BOSEM) has given the approval to Isaac to register his name for the upcoming board exams, terming it as a 'special case'.Speaking to ANI, Isaac said: "I am very excited that the department is allowing me to sit in the examinations, which has always been my dream. I want to serve the nation and the people of Manipur."Genkholien Vaiphei had earlier submitted an application last year, seeking permission from the Education Department to allow his son to write the matric examination, following which the Commissioner of Education Department ordered to conduct a psychology test on Isaac.As per the test results conducted by the Department of Clinical Psychology, RIMS, Imphal, it was found out that Isaac's mental age was 17 years 5 months while his basal age was 14 years and his terminal age was 22 years.According to the test, Isaac has an IQ of 141 which depicts a superior intellect and developed functioning in an individual.Genkholien further said that they were initially asked to change the age of Isaac to 15 so that he could appear in the exams, as the rules dictate that a student should complete 15 years of age on the first day of April to appear in Class-X board exams."We are very happy and thankful to the department for giving my son this opportunity. The initiative of the department for this will pave ways for the coming generations to put their skills and talents to the test," he said.Isaac did his schooling till Class VIII at Mount Olive School, Churachandpur, which was run by his father. He was later shifted to Rayburn High School (CBSE) in 2018, following his desire to write his Class X exams. However, his application was rejected citing his age factor. (ANI)