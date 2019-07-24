Manipur: JAC's 24-hour bandh paralyses normal life in the state

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 24 (ANI): Manipur Joint Action Committee (JAC's) 24 hours statewide bandh which started on July 24 against the mysterious death of Ningthoujam Babysana Chanu and the "unsatisfactory response" of the state government, has severely affected normal life in the state.

Almost all commercial transports remained halted for the day, school colleges, banks and government offices wore a deserted look.



The bandh, however, did not affect medical, traditional occasions, electricity, fire service and other essential services. Convener of JAC further appealed to find out the solution of the mysterious death immediately.

Ningthoujam Tomchou, father of the deceased speaking to ANI said, "The state government should handover the case of Babysana's death to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)." (ANI)

