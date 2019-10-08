Manipur: Massive rally against drug menace held in Kshetrigao village

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A massive rally was held on Tuesday at Kshetrigao village in Imphal East district in a bid to raise awareness on the menace of drugs in the region.

The rally was organised by Yumkhaibam Athletic Development Association (YADA) with sponsorship from Manipur Friendship Organisation.

School children also took part in the rally holding placards with slogans like "Stop drug use and smuggling".Kshetrigao MLA Indrajeet Singh said: "Before the elections the party promised that it will take requisite actions against the menace of drugs in the region. We are doing it now with the help of social organisations and the public. We are also making efforts to provide houses and basic facilities to people and are trying our best that they do not fall prey to drugs."The rally was held with the objective to "combat the widespread availability and sale of drugs in the Kshetrigao area that has affected a large number of local youths" and to "build a healthy and developed society"."We are rehabilitating those who were found consuming drugs. We are getting a good response for our rally. A lot of locals including students have joined us today," said Haobijam Jugeshchandra Singh, MPS, SP Imphal East District."The rally was held with the aim of forming a public resolution to eradicate drug menace from the area," the SP added.A huge public meeting was also convened at the Kshetrigao Junior High School ground after the conclusion of the rally where several resolutions were taken. (ANI)