Manipur: One child dead, seven rescued after vehicle falls into gorge

Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Seven members of a family were rescued by Assam Rifles after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Awang Kasom village of Ukhrul district. A 2-year-old child was killed in the accident.

The incident took place in Jessami road junction where the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 20-feet deep gorge.



"A Quick Reaction Team of Assam Rifles was rushed from the Company Operating Base at Awang Kasom along with a nursing assistant," read an official release.

The rescued family members were provided with emergency medical treatment at the site but the toddler could not be saved.

The vehicle belonged to Rev Happyson, a Pastor at the Awang Kasom Church, who was travelling with his family. (ANI)

