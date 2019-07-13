Manipur: One held with cache of arms and uniforms allegedly belonging to NSCN-IM

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 13 (ANI): Indian army this week apprehended one person allegedly from National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah during "Operation Kekru Naga" in Tamenglong district of West Manipur.

A large cache of assault rifles, ammunition and a huge quantity of other war-like stores were recovered.

Addressing a press briefing, 59 Mountain Brigade commander, Brigadier Ravroop Singh said that Army was receiving regular intelligence inputs over a prolonged period of time, regarding the presence of some cadres NSCN-IM in the remote jungle areas astride NH-37 in Noney and Tamenglong districts.Brigadier Singh said, "It emerged that these cadres were ruthlessly carrying out extensive illegal extortion from villagers, local businessmen, vehicles plying along the NH-37 and various contractors engaged in infrastructure projects of Railways, NHIDCL etc"."Once we had confirmed inputs regarding the presence of about 8-10 cadres belonging to NSCN-IM in the area of village Kekru Naga, the army launched a well-synergized operation in the night of July 5 and extensive search of the area was carried out from July 6 morning onwards," he added.The army found discarded weapons and uniforms at multiple locations in the village's periphery after the NSCN-IM cadres got unnerved by seeing large numbers of army columns approaching the area, said Ravroop Singh.During the search operations, one armed cadre allegedly from NSCN-IM was apprehended by the army who was later identified as Thailik Panmei.Assault rifles, a large amount of ammunition, incriminating documents, uniforms and dresses belonging to the outfit were recovered by the army."This operation and recovery of huge quantity of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores have yet again exposed the duplicity of NSCN-IM. On one hand, the group claims to be in ceasefire with the government of India but yet continues with illegal activities," said Brigadier Ravroop Singh.Singh further accused NSCN-IM of undermining the peace process by violating the ceasefire ground rules."The attempts towards setting up of new camps, fresh recruitments, extortion, and tax collection, specifically on the two lifelines of Manipur, NH-2 AND NH-37 impact the ongoing infrastructure work. These are all indicative of their effort to undermine the peace process," Singh said. (ANI)