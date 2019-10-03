Manipur CM meets Shah, Nadda to resolve crisis in state BJP

Biren Singh met BJP President Amit Shah and Working President J.P. Nadda at the party headquarters on Wednesday and apprised them of the situation in the state. The three have another meeting scheduled on Thursday morning.

This is not the first time Biren Singh has flown to Delhi to explain things to the BJP national leadership.

A section of MLAs in the state have been demanding a leadership change for the past five months. There's also a row over distribution of portfolios. Several state MLAs have already met the party's central leadership in New Delhi in this regard.

The matter aggravated a few months ago when Biren Singh took away Power and Public Works Department (PWD) portfolios from Minister Biswajit Singh, who has the backing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS). Though speculation is rife about a change of guard in Manipur, the BJP central leadership is looking for an arrangement in which it can address the complaints of his warring groups while Biren Singh continues to helm the state.