Manipur CM terms NEP 2020 as India centric education policy

Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 12 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday termed National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as an India centric education policy and said that education is the backbone of a society.



"Education is the backbone of a society and no progress and development could be achieved without education," he urged teachers to render their services wholeheartedly, as he inaugurated a one-day panel discussion on National Education Policy (NEP) in Imphal.

Speaking at the occasion he said that NEP 2020 is an India centric education policy.

He added that the NEP aims to incorporate the teaching of vocational skills within the school curriculum to augment innovation, adaptability, and productivity would help in solving the problem of unemployment to a larger extend.

Appreciating the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his far-sighted vision, he said that NEP had been revised taking into view the importance of quality education in making the country a Global Power.

This would certainly help in solving the unemployment problem to a larger extent, he hoped.

The Panel Discussion on National Education Policy 2020 was organized by the Department of Education of the Manipur government held at the City Convention Centre.

Singh said that officials of government departments should interact with the public regularly, hearing their grievances, so as to make the public feel that government is for the people. Through this act from the side of the concerned authorities, the public can be made to possess a sense of belongingness, he added. (ANI)