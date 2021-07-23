Manipur: COVID-positive octogenarian abandoned by family, rescued by district medical staff

Wahengbam Shakhi Devi from Hiyanglam was admitted to a temporary isolation ward-cum-Covid Care Centre at Kakching Higher Secondary School on June 16. She had very low oxygen saturation and could barely walk.She was immediately put on oxygen support was given extra care by the doctors and nurses deployed at the Centre.According to Dr Moirangthem Arun, Medical in Charge of the district Covid Care Centre, none of the octogenarian's family members have reached out to her yet."When she was found Covid-19 positive, no one from her family came forward to take care of her and she was left alone at her residence. Her condition was in a bad shape, and was not able to eat or walk by herself," Arun told ANI.He added, "When we heard about her, the staff and doctor of this Covid Care Centre went to pick her up from her residence and admitted her here. They have been taking special care of her."Devi's condition has improved considerably, and she no longer needs oxygen support. She can now sit and eat by herself, thanks to the help and support from the good samaritans. (ANI)