  4. Manipur: Four insurgents neutralised in Hingorani

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 10th, 2021, 20:30:02hrs
Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 10 (ANI): Four insurgents were neutralised by security forces in a joint operation in Manipur's Hingojang.

The joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Indian Army's 3 Corps on Saturday. The change of fire started on Sunday morning. The insurgents belonged to Kuki group.
"Security Forces of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, Indian Army launched a joint operation on 09 Oct in Hingojang, Manipur. Area cordoned & firefight started in the morning of 10 Oct. Four insurgents neutralised. Operation in progress," PRO Defence, Imphal tweeted.
Further operations are underway. (ANI)

