Manipur hosts indigenous martial arts 'Thang-ta' Meet

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated the First Indigenous Martial Arts 'Thang-ta Meet 2020' at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Manipur.

Thang-ta martial art has been practised by the Meeteis for thousands of years to defend their kingdom against foreign invaders.

The meet was organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Manipur.Around 1500 participants representing 43 different associations took part in the competition.During the function, Biren Singh mentioned to buildup indigenous martial arts training centres in every village of the state so that different combat art forms can be popularised and strengthened.One of the participants named Gegorin Irom, a Thang-Ta player herself said that she was happy to be recognised and be a part of this initiative.The competition comprised of 'Ta-Khousaba', 'Thang-Chungoi Marol', 'Thang-Ta Chainaba', 'Leiteng Haiba', 'Sarit Sarak' and 'Shajel Kanglon'.The overall team champions won a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 50,000 along with trophies.The main motive of the competition was also to encourage the youth to keep their health and to prevent the youth from drug abuse.'Thang-Ta' has been an inseparable element in the history of Manipur. The state government has been actively exploring means to revive this age-old art.This art also has its roots in the physiographic and cultural environment of the Manipur plains and the hills. The sword is used to protect the body from attack from all sides, whereby, the figure of 'eight' is extensively used to cover all vulnerable parts of the body. (ANI)