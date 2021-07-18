Manipur imposes 10-day total curfew from July 18

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 18 (ANI): As the number of COVID-19 cases in the state surge due to the Delta variant, the Manipur government on Friday imposed a total lockdown in the state for 10 days from July 18.



Only the essential services, including medical and Covid vaccination, would be available during the curfew period.

"It can be recalled that with the wide prevalence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Manipur, the state government has taken these stringent measures to break the chain of transmission, and has decided to impose a total curfew from today July 18 for ten days," state government's order statement read.

It further added, "Only essential activities related to vaccination, COVID-19 testing, medical services, water supply, power supply, telecom/internet services, air travel and agricultural activities would be allowed."

The state police are on a tight vigil checking and are verifying vehicles to check for exempted people.

Inspector Ingocha Singh, Officer In Charge, Imphal West Police Station said, "Curfew violators are being sent back from the checkpoints. Almost all the roads look deserted with police deployment at selective areas for checking."

"The people of the state are supporting the lockdown. If we do not follow this lockdown strictly, it will be very difficult for the state to control the spread," he said. (ANI)

