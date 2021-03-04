Manipur militant outfit kills cadre of another extremist group for murdering a minor girl

March 4 (IANS) A terrorist of outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), who escaped from jail in Manipur earlier while undergoing trial in the sensational 2003 kidnapping and murder of an 8-year old girl, was reportedly shot dead by the United Nation Liberation Front (UNLF), media report said on Thursday quoting a UNLF statement.

The 3-page UNLF statement in Manipuri language said that Thokchom Nando Singh was shot dead on Tuesday in an undisclosed location by the underground outfit, who also released photo of slain militant's body.

The UNLF, one of the oldest militant groups in Manipur, in its statement said that it had "tried" Nando Singh and "eliminated" him for his inhuman and barbaric crime against the minor girl.

The girl, a daughter of a former Manipur legislator and a class 3 student, was abducted from her school on November 3, 2003, and after nine days her decomposed body was found bundled inside a bag at Sadokpam village under Imphal West District.

The abductors had reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from the victim's family.

The UNLF said a special team especially constituted for catching Nando, succeeded in tracking him down on Monday.

Police officials of Manipur refused to share any information with the media over the incident.

--IANS

sc/ash