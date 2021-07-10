Manipur records 788 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 10 (ANI): Manipur reported 788 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of positive cases to 76,820, said the state government on Saturday.



According to the state government, a total of 68,654 people have been recovered so far with 483 recoveries reported in last 24 hours.

However, seven people succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 1,258. The active cases stand at 6,908 with recovery rate at 89.36 per cent in the state.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus recorded 42,766 new infections in the last 24 hours. The active caseload of the country is at 4,55,033 and the active cases constitute 1.48 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

