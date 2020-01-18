Manipur's Zeliangrong tribe celebrates Gaan-Ngai festival

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): The state of Manipur is soaked in the celebration of the Gaan Ngai, the post-harvest festival of the Zeliangrong (Kabui) tribes who reside in parts of Manipur.

A local from the state, Sohem Kamel, expressed his excitement for the festival and said: "There is joy in celebrating this festival as the celebration of Gaan-Ngai gives happiness to the youth of the community."

"It's fun to wait for the celebration and we don't want the celebrations to end as well...On this festival, all the youth participate by wearing the cultural dress," he added.The post-harvest festival marked the celebration with community songs, rituals, and folk.The festival which is close to the heart of the Manipur was officially marked by an invocation to god, congregational prayers and dance performances.Many unmarried girls and elderly women performed to traditional folk songs that depict the harvest season and the activities involving the harvesting of the state.Kamei Chuichui, a student from Manipur talking for the Zelaingrong tribe said: "Gaan- Ngai is one of the biggest festivals. It is celebrated after the harvest. All kinds of tribes from the region have come here to celebrate Gaan-Ngai. We wish happiness, peace and love to all."The festival is special for the Zeliangrong people who are spread across Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.It is the festival (Ngai) of Gaan (Dry or winter season) and is also known as the Chakan Gaan-Ngai, the festival of the winter season.The festival is observed throughout the indigenous calendar of Rongmei Naga or Kabui tribe.The festival is celebrated from five to seven days depending on local variations and starts on the 13th day of the Manipur month of Wakching every year (December- January).The festival is to reflect the homogeneity of culture and to preserve the indigenous festivals of tribes in the contemporary world. (ANI)