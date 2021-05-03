Manish Sisodia writes to Rajnath Singh, seeks cryogenic tankers from Defence Ministry

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday wrote to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking cryogenic tankers from Defence Ministry for transport of Liquid Medical Oxygen and its help in procuring about 40,000 D Type medical oxygen cylinders.



He also sought medical and para medical teams from Defence Ministry to supplement the medical manpower in Delhi in view of rise in COVID-19 cases.

He said a major requirement at this moment of crisis is the regular supply of medical oxygen.

"The Government of India allocates medical oxygen to the various States and Delhi is grateful to the various efforts of the Government of India in augmenting the supply of medical oxygen. From the initial allocation of 378 MT per day, the Government of India has increased the allocation to 490 MT on April 24 and thereafter to 590 MT. The additional allocation to Delhi has been made from the plants located more than 1,500 km from Delhi i.e., Durgapur, Rourkela and Kalinga Nagar" the letter said.

"The Government of Delhi with necessary help from the Government India and other state governments, is augmenting the transport infrastructure by sourcing cryogenic tankers even from abroad. It would be an extraordinary help from our Armed Forces if the Ministry of Defence can provide cryogenic tankers for transport of Liquid Medical Oxygen", it added.

The letter said many smaller hospitals and the new COVID Care Centres set up by the Government operate the oxygenated beds through oxygen cylinders which are in short supply. "We also need the help of the Ministry of Defence in procuring about 40,000 D Type medical oxygen cylinders".

Sisodia said the Delhi government has deployed all available medical professionals in manning the COVID Hospitals and COVID Care Centres and is also in the process of recruiting retired doctors and para medical teams. "Still, the availability is extremely limited considering the huge demand. The Ministry of Defence may also kindly provide medical and para medical teams to supplement the medical manpower of Delhi," the letter said.

Sisodia said Delhi government will work in close coordination with the Centre to overcome the present crisis. "The above requirements may be considered on humanitarian grounds in this hour of an unprecedented health crisis. The operational details can be mutually worked out after receipt of in-principle approval from the Defence Ministry," the letter said.

Delhi's new COVID-19 cases slightly dipped on Sunday to 20,394 but the city saw 407 deaths in the last 24 hours. It was the second consecutive day when Delhi saw more than 400 deaths. (ANI)

