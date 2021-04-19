Manish Tewari appeals to summon emergency Parliament session

In a video statement he said, "I appeal to the President of India to call a two day Emergency Session of Parliament Now. Situation in Nation is turning Grave."

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari has appealed to the President of India to summon two-day emergency session of Parliament to discuss the pandemic and a joint strategy to deal with the crisis.

He alleged that funeral and burial grounds have no space left and there is shortage of oxygen, beds, ventilators and vaccine.

India has reported 2,73,810 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike ever, pushing the country's overall Covid tally to 1.5 crore, according to the Health Ministry data released on Monday.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has registered over two lakh Covid cases taking the total tally to 1,50,61,919 cases. India on Sunday recorded 2,61,500 new cases, 2,34,692 cases on Saturday, 2,00,739 and 2,17,353 cases on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,619 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 1,78,769 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 19,29,329.

--IANS

miz