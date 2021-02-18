Manish Tewari praises Rahul on forgiving Rajiv Gandhi's killers

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Congress MP and former Union Minister Manish Tewari on Thursday praised Rahul Gandhi on his statement about his father's killers.

Tewari was NSUI President at the time of the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in Coimbatore in 1991.

Manish Tewari tweeted: "As someone who lost a father to bullets of terrorists I can say it takes enormous amount of stoicism and fortitude to be able to internalise pain and forgive the assassins of someone you still dearly love. Rahul Gandhi is really an extraordinary human being."