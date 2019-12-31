Manish Tiwari questions appointment of CDS

New Dec 31 (IANS) Former Union Minister and Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari has questioned the need for a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as he said the Government has started on a very wrong note with regard to the CDS.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Manish Tiwari said: "Why is appointment of a CDS is fraught with difficulties & ambiguities? What implications does nomenclature Principal Military Advisor to Defence Minister have in relation to the three service chiefs in terms of Military advise tendered to the government? Will the advise of the CDS override the advise of the respective Service Chief's?

"Will the CDS as Permanent Chairperson of Joint Chief's of Staff Committee outrank the three service Chiefs? Would the three Chief's report to Defence Minister thru Defence Secretary or through CDS now? "What will be the position of CDS qua Defence Secretary? Would the Defence Secretary in terms of Rule 11 of Transaction of Business Rules continue to be the administrative head of the Defence Ministry? What is the remit/mandate of the proposed Department of Military Affairs? "Would the CDS override the Service Chiefs with regard tri Service agencies and organisations? What are the implications of the appointment of a CDS on Civil Military Relations - the equilibrium of which has been India's singular Success since 1947? Are we down a portentous path?" On Monday, minutes after the announcement of the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the first CDS, Tiwari took to Twitter and said: "With great regret and fullest of responsibility may I say that the Govt has started on a very wrong foot with regard to CDS. Time alone unfortunately will reveal the implications of this decision."