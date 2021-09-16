Manjeswaram bribery case: Crime branch issues notice to Kerala BJP president K Surendran

Kasaragod (Kerala) [India], September 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K. Surendran appeared before the Kasargod district crime branch on Thursday, after he was summoned for questioning in the Manjeswaram election bribery case.



The case was based on a complaint lodged by CPI(M) candidate VV Ramesh that his namesake BSP candidate K Sundara was bribed and threatened to withdraw his candidature from Manjeswaram in the Assembly polls in Kerala.

In his statement to police, Sundara had alleged that he was promised Rs 15 lakh and wine parlour in Mangalore to withdraw his nomination. However, he said he has given Rs 2.5 lakh and a mobile phone, which was later seized by the probe team.

K Sundara, the BSP candidate from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district of Kerala, had withdrawn his nomination and joined the BJP.

Police had earlier recorded statements of the family of Sundara and others including local BJP leaders.

Surendran has been made an accused in the case and is being questioned by a team led by Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Sathish Kumar. (ANI)