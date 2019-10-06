Manmohan, Sonia meet Bangladesh PM

The Congress delegation led by Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma met Hasina in the national capital.

Modi and Hasina on Saturday signed seven agreements and inaugurated three development partnership projects -- import of bulk LPG from Bangladesh to Tripura through trucks, Vivekananda Bhaban (students' hostel) at Ramakrishna Mission, Dhaka, and the Bangladesh-India Professional Skill Development Institute (BIPSDI) at the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB), Khulna.

Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, will leave Delhi for Bangladesh on Sunday evening.