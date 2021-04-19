Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS after testing Covid positive

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the AIIMS for treatment after testing Covid positive on Monday.

He has been admitted to the Trauma Centre, said sources.

Wishes came in as the news spread.

"Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.