Manmohan Singh's condition stable: Health Minister

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is in a stable condition at AIIMS.

Singh was admitted to AIIMS on Monday after testing Covid positive.

"Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.