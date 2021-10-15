Manmohan Singh's health improving: AIIMS

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's health condition is improving, said AIIMS here on Friday.

An AIIMS official told IANS that Singh's health condition was 'improving now from the infection caused by fever'.

The official said: "Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is improving now. He is on IVs to address the weakness". He added that 'Singh was not on ventilator support and his health condition was recovering gradually'.