Mann Kaur was role model for all: Punjab CM

She is survived by her two sons and a daughter.

Chandigarh, July 31 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of iconic veteran athlete Mann Kaur (105), who passed away at a private hospital near here, where she was undergoing treatment for gall bladder and liver cancer.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of Mata Mann Kaur, who took up athletics at the age of 93, winning laurels for the country, thus becoming a role model for all."

Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family, the Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to give them courage to bear this huge loss in this hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

Mann Kaur had four world records to her name in 100-plus age category. She had won 35 medals at the national and international level. She was conferred with the Nari Shakti Puraskar by the President of India.

--IANS

