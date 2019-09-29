Mann Ki Baat: Lata Mangeshkar joins PM Modi during radio broadcast

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday began his 'Mann ki Baat', monthly broadcast by extending birthday wishes to 'Didi', the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

During today's broadcast of 'Mann Ki Baat' a conversation between Mageshkar and PM Modi was also aired. Prime Minister talking about Mangeshkar in his radio broadcast happened a day after she celebrated her birthday on September 28.

"Today, I'll talk about a great personality. We Indians have great respect for her. She is elder to all of us and has been witness to various phases our country has passed through. We call her 'Lata Didi'," said PM Modi.Before leaving for the United States, Modi spoke to Mangeshkar over a phone call and shared the recording of the same with his listeners today."Before leaving for abroad, I had a chance to speak with Didi over a call. It was like a younger brother talking lovingly to his elder sister. I never disclose such personal conversations but today I want you to listen to this one. You must listen how even at this age, Lata Didi so keenly follows the matters concerning the country. For her the satisfaction of life is in seeing India progress, witnessing India's transformation and seeing it touch new heights," said Modi.Overwhelmed on receiving PM Modi's call, Mangeshkar said, "I just need your blessings. There are many who are older than us but important are the blessings of the ones who have done great service."PM Modi wished Mangeshkar in advance and said that her humility inspires everyone."You yourself are not aware of what you are, I know that picture of India is changing ever since you arrived on the scene. This gives me immense happiness," said Lata.Lata, who began her career in 1942, has been a recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, and four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards. The 'Nightingale of India' turned 90 yesterday.PM Modi has previously hosted former US President Barack Obama as a special guest on the broadcast in January 2015.The monthly programme broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. It is also live-streamed on official YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry. (ANI)