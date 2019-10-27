Mann Ki Baat: Modi urges people to buy local products during festivals

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday appealed people to buy local products during the festivals.

"Festivals are occasions that awaken a new consciousness in our lives. And especially during Diwali, it is customary in every family to buy something new, get something from the market in smaller or larger quantity. I had once said that we should try to buy local products. The more we try to buy our local things, the 'Gandhi150' will become a great event in itself," Modi said.



He further reiterated that people should buy something which is prepared by local weavers and Khadi manufacturers.

"I would appeal you to come forward and become a patron of local things and buy local products. This will make a significant contribution to make Mahatma Gandhi's dream come true," he added.

Concluding his 58th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Modi wished the nation a very happy Diwali and asked people to be cautious while burning crackers. (ANI)

