Mann ki Baat: PM greets on Diwali, remembers Nanak, Patel

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Prime Minister began the latest issue of "Mann ki Baat" by extending Diwali greetings to the people and also paid his respects to Guru Nanak, whose 550th birth anniversary is being celebrated this year.

"From Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji we learn the importance of service. The world bows to Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi also kick-started a "Bharat Ki Laxmi" campaign where he discussed about the women who have brought a great change in the society.

But the focus of Sunday's radio talk show somehow centered around Sardar Patel. Modi paid rich tributes to Patel ahead of his birth anniversary on October 31. Calling him a "stalwart who unified India", Modi said: "We all know about Sardar Patel's efforts towards unifying some of the bigger places such as Hyderabad and Junagadh. But, do you know that he focused equally up on smaller places like Lakshadweep also". -- IANS abn/dpb