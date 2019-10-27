Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares inspiring stories of women, their achievements; felicitates 'Bharat ki Lakshmi'

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): While addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared many inspiring stories of women and their achievements as a part of celebrating India's 'Nari Shakti', thereby felicitating the 'Bharat ki Lakshmi'.

Prime Minister Modi had announced the starting of 'Bharat ki Lakshmi' campaign during Diwali on his 57th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' and called on citizens to outline the achievements of 'daughters' of the country using #BharatKiLaxmi.

"In last Mann Ki Baat, we had decided to celebrate this Diwali in a different way. I had called for celebrating the achievements of Naari Shakti of India--which means honouring 'Bharat ki Laxmi'--Lakshmi of India," said Modi."Soon after I conveyed this message, it drew an instant response and social media has been flooded with several inspirational stories," he added.Modi further narrated an inspiring story shared by K Ramesh from Warangal who stated, "My mother is my strength when my father passed away in 1990. It was my mother who shouldered the responsibility of her five sons and today all five of us are well placed in life."Ramesh further added that his mother is his God, his everything and for him, she is 'Bharat ki Laxmi' in true sense.Sharing another story, Modi told that Geetika Swami who is quite active on Twitter says that for her Major Khushbu Kanwar is 'Bharat ki Laxmi' who is the daughter of a bus conductor and she led the all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles."For Kavita Tiwari Ji, her daughter is her Bharat ki Laxmi, she is proud that her daughter makes beautiful paintings. Also, she has achieved a high-rank degree in CLAT," said Modi.Narrating another motivating story, Modi told about a 92-year-old woman who has been providing free drinking water to travellers at Gwalior Railway Station for many years."Megha who shared this story with us is greatly inspired by the compassion of this Bharat ki Laxmi. People have shared many such stories. I request you all to read these stories and get inspired. Please share similar stories from your surroundings," said Modi.Prime Minister humbly greeted all these 'Laxmis of India'.Modi also shared a poem penned by poetess Sanchi Honnamma in Kannada that embodies the same expression and thought to pertain to every Bharat ki Laxmi."A famous poet of the seventeenth century, Sanchi Honnamma wrote a poem in Kannada depicting the same spirit about Bharat ki Laxmi, that we are discussing today. This poem consists of beautiful expressions," said Modi.Translating the poem into Hindi language, Modi said: " The poem means Himvanta got fame because of his daughter Parvati, Rishi Bhrigu got fame because of his daughter Laxmi and King Janak got fame because of his daughter Sita.""Our daughters are our pride and from our daughters, only our society draws its strength and hope for future," he added. (ANI)