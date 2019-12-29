Mann Ki Baat: PM stresses on buying indigenous products to support local artisans

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed upon buying local products in order to support indigenous artisans and also quoted an example of the Himayat Programme which is associated with skill development and employment.

While addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said, "My dear countrymen, can we pledge that by 2022, when we achieve 75 years of independence, we insist and remain steadfast at least for about two-three years on buying local products?"

"Come, let us buy only local products, emphasize on local products, carrying the fragrance of the sweat of our countrymen - that will be an exultant moment in my free India; let these be the dreams with which we proceed!""My dear countrymen, it would gladden you that under the aegis of this programme, during the last two years, 18,000 youths have been trained in 77 different trades. Out of these, around 5,000 people are working somewhere or the other, and many have moved towards self-employment. The success stories of lives that have changed under the aegis of the 'Himayat Programme', truly touch the heart!"He also said that this programme has given new-found confidence to the youth in Jammu and Kashmir, and shown them a way to forge ahead.Towards the end of his programme, while extending New Year's greetings to the listeners, he said: "This is the final episode of 'Mann ki Baat' and we will meet again in 2020." (ANI)