Mann ki Baat: PM Modi urges citizens to carry forward great Indian traditions

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Extending greetings for Krishna Janmashtami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the countrymen to carry forward the great traditions of the nation.



Addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said, "The festival of Janmashtami is the festival of birth of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. We are familiar with all the forms of Bhagwan, from naughty Kanhaiya to the one taking Colossal form Krishna, from the one well versed in scriptures to one skilled in weaponary. Be it art, beauty, charm, where all is not Krishna there! But I am saying all this because a few days before Janmashtami I had gone through an interesting experience. So I felt I should talk about this to you. You must be aware that on the 20th of this month the construction work related to Bhagwan Somnath temple has been dedicated to the people."

He said about 3-4 kilometres away from Somnath temple there is the Bhalka Teerth which is the place where Lord Krishna spent his last moments on earth.

Prime Minister further mentioned Jadurani Dasi, a US citizen and shared her conversation with him.

"Jadurani Dasi ji is American and is connected to ISKCON, connected to Hare Krishna movement and one of her major specialities is that she is skilled in Bhakti Arts. I had a long chat with her, but I want you to listen to some parts of it," he said.

"Friends, when the people of the world pay heed to Indian spiritual systems and philosophy today, then we also have a responsibility to carry forward these great traditions," he added.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

