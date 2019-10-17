Manner in which Article 370 was abrogated is what we opposed: Manmohan Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the Congress party had voted in favour of the bill to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and had opposed the manner in which it was implemented.

"Congress party voted in favour of bill to abrogate Article 370, not against it. We believe Article 370 is a temporary measure but if a change has to be brought, it should be with goodwill of people of Jammu and Kashmir. The manner in which it was implemented is what we opposed," Singh told media here.



The central government had in August earlier this year abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

