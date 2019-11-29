Manoj Jha gives zero hour notice demanding dedicated session to discuss life, values of Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday gave zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the need to call a dedicated session 'to discuss the life and values of Gandhi Ji and teach the same to the members of Parliament'.



This comes just days after a row erupted in the Parliament over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur's expunged remarks in reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

On Thursday, as many as 50 Members of Parliament (MPs) including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dayanidhi Maran, Manicka Tagore, and NK Premachandran have given a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to censure BJP MP Pragya Thakur for "insulting Mahatma Gandhi."

BJP also barred Thakur from attending all Parliamentary Party meetings for the rest of the Winter Session, following her controversial remarks.

The BJP has also recommended that Thakur be dropped from a key parliamentary panel, the Consultative Committee of the Defence Ministry. (ANI)

